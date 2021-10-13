Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta had a hard time defending himself and his family from international journalists over the leaked Pandora Papers while chairing the United Nations Security Council meeting yesterday.

Responding to the allegations, Uhuru defended his family against claims that they had stashed billions in offshore accounts in Panama and the British Virgin Islands.

The Head of State noted that his name was not mentioned in the leaks nor was he directly linked with the exposé.

“As I said before, my name first and foremost is not there,” Uhuru stated after journalists insisted that he was roped into the tax havens report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

He insisted that the Pandora Papers never justified any unlawful activities.

“There has been no mention of any wrongdoing on my part,” he added.

Uhuru further reiterated that he would address the issue comprehensively upon his return to Kenya.

In his statement released by State House after the Pandora Papers expose, Uhuru admitted to owning offshore accounts with his family but vowed to issue a comprehensive report upon his return.

He stated that the report and any other audits will set the record straight and unveil secrets for those who cannot explain sources of their wealth.

“These reports will go a long way in enhancing the financial transparency and openness that we require in Kenya and around the globe.

“The movement of illicit funds, proceeds of crime and graft thrive in an environment of secrecy and darkness,” Uhuru stated.

“The Pandora Papers and subsequent follow-up audits will lift that veil of secrecy and darkness for those who cannot explain their assets or wealth. Thank you,” he responded.

His siblings, together with his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, were accused of having offshore accounts and companies worth over Ksh3 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST