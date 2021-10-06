Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo is without a doubt the drama queen in the 11th Parliament.

Yesterday, Millie Odhiambo caused a stir in Parliament over her dress code inside the debate chambers that made heads turn.

While attending Parliament proceedings, Millie wore a headgear, famously associated with the late Orie Rogo Manduli.

During the proceedings, Soy MP Caleb Kositany could not hold himself over Millie’s unique dress code.

He rose on a point of order to question if indeed Millie was the one attending the National Assembly’s session.

“Mr. Speaker there is a member who has walked in and sat where Hon. Millie Odhiambo sits. Mr. Speaker, I can’t actually identify if it is actually the member who has walked in,” Kositany stated.

The Soy MP further asked the speaker to compel the MP to identify herself.

“We need to ask the member to identify herself unless we have a stranger in the house,” he added.

In her response, Odhiambo confirmed that she was indeed the one attending the session, stating that she was from the requiem service of Kenya’s first female rally driver.

“Mr. Speaker, I want to thank the honorable member for identifying me in the midst of the elegance of the headgear. Mr. Speaker, we are just from the funeral service of the late Manduli and it was an elegant affair,” Odhiambo stated.

In midst of the house interruptions, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi defended Odhiambo, adding that the MP did not contravene any standing orders of the house.

“I believe the member was sufficiently identified by the sergeants at arms.

“That should be the Hon Millie Odhiambo Mabona,” Muturi stated.

