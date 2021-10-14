Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Three police officers attached to Jogoo Police Station have been arrested for helping notorious serial killer, Masten Wanjala, escape custody.

The trio was apprehended by their colleagues from the Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Office.

The three, one police inspector and two police constables, were taken in for questioning after they were suspected of aiding the fugitive break out of jail at their work station as they wait to be arraigned in court to answer to relevant charges.

Wanjala escaped from the police station on Tuesday under unclear circumstances.

Buruburu Sub-County Police Commander Francis Kamau stated that the confessed serial killer escaped during a power outage that hit the station from afternoon to past 8 pm on the said day.

Detectives, however, raised concerns about the timing of his escape.

The suspect was to be arraigned at the Makadara Law Court on Wednesday, October 13, where he was to answer 13 counts of murder.

Wanjala confessed to having killed the children in Nairobi and two neighbouring counties.

Police issued an alert for the fugitive and warned the public from hosting or aiding him to navigate through the city.

This comes even as former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko offered a cash reward for residents who would aid in apprehending Wanjala by providing crucial information on his whereabouts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST