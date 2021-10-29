Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 29, 2021 – Former Westlands MP Fred Gumo and his family are terrified after gunmen kidnapped one of their own.

According to sources, Gumo’s sister-in-law and her driver were kidnapped yesterday night right in front of the Ex-MP’s house in Muthaiga.

The two were reportedly waylaid outside the former Westlands MP’s house as they waited for the gate to be opened.

“They were waiting for the gate to be opened when they were attacked,” a police report read.

However, a deputy OCPD privy to the case, contradicted the reports, stating that the incident occurred in the Parklands area and not Muthaiga.

The officer, who sought anonymity since the matter was outside his area of jurisdiction, stated that three suspects blocked the victim’s car on the highway and ordered them to alight.

“They forcefully bundled them into another vehicle at gunpoint,” the police boss stated.

He added that the suspects had driven off when police arrived at the scene, a few hours later.

The victim’s car was also deserted by the roadside. Police sealed off the crime scene and alerted detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The detectives immediately conducted forensic analysis and also dusted the vehicle for fingerprints.

“We were able to trace Gumo’s sister-in-law’s phone location at Muthaiga. That was the last clue the detectives had and are following the lead,” the Deputy OCPD added.

