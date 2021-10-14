Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Dr. Roselyn Akombe, has reacted after the High Court nullified the rollout of Huduma Namba.

In his judgment, Justice Jairus Ngaah, faulted the government for failing to conduct a data protection impact assessment before rolling out the Huduma Number cards last year.

In his remarks, Justice Ngaah quashed the government’s decision that was made on November 18, 2020, to roll out Huduma cards as it contravened Data Protection Act 2019.

The court also ordered the government to carry out the impact assessment before rolling out the Huduma cards.

He stated that the data protection impact assessment should be conducted in accordance with section 31 of the Data Protection Act before processing of data and rolling out the Huduma cards.

The decision came moments after Katiba Institute and law scholar Yash Pal Ghai, challenged the roll-out of Huduma Namba cards over lack of guarantees of theft or misuse of Kenyans’ personal information.

Reacting to the court ruling, Dr. Akombe stated, “Only in my beloved motherland would one fail in so many legal cases and still keep their job”

The Huduma Namba was an initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta together with the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI).

Even BBI was nullified by courts

