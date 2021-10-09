Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife, Nicah The Queen, was among guests at Ali Kiba’s listening party held at the Trade Mark Hotel in Nairobi.

The well-endowed singer, who is a worship leader in one of the charismatic churches in Nairobi, turned up at the party dressed to kill.

She rocked an outfit that exposed her sexy cleavage to anyone interested to see.

Here are the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.