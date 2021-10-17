Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 October 2021 – Controversial gospel singer, Nicah The Queen, has moved on after breaking up with Dr. Ofweneke.

The voluptuous singer, whose curves give Kenyan men sleepless nights, took to social media and introduced her new hunk fiancé.

She posted romantic photos with her chocolate-skinned fiancé and captioned them, “Anniversary weekend,”

Nicah’s fiancé, who is a deejay and artists manager, responded to the photos saying,” The best gift ever. Happy anniversary babe.

“To many more. Every love story is special, unique and beautiful but ours is my favourite,”

Ofweneke divorced Nicah in 2017 after he discovered that she was cheating on him with multiple men, including Nigerian fraudsters.

Here are photos of her new bae.

