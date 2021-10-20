Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 20 October 2021 – Comedian Oga Obinna has blasted a medical doctor who caused an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The rogue doctor, who was driving a Honda CRV registration number KCH 688R, smashed several cars in Rongai.

According to Obinna, the incident happened last month on September 16 but no action has been taken against the doctor.

The incident was not booked in the OB after the cars that they were involved in the night accident caused by drunk driving were towed to Rongai police station, since the doctor is well-connected to the cops.

Cops called his wife to pick him up at the station and he was set free.

In the video that Obinna posted, the drunk doctor is seen staggering and making calls after smashing several cars.

He was totally drunk, thus posing great danger to other motorists.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.