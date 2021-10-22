Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, is once again making headlines after he fought with a police officer over a woman.

The incident happened at Jose Lounge and Grill in Mumias.

The fight is said to have started when one of the people enjoying drinks with Echesa touched a woman who was in the company of the OCS inappropriately, leading to a brawl between the two groups.

The man identified as Rajab Munyendo, who was in the company of the former CS, reported to police that while they were drinking, he touched the officer’s female friend, sparking a heated fight that saw the OCS damage his car.

He added that the OCS damaged his white Mercedes-Benz.

“In his malicious damage claim, the complainant stated that OCS Mwita damaged the front windscreen, right side mirror, and the rear left side lens of his Mercedes-Benz.

“He also alleges to have lost Sh77, 000 during the incident,” the report reads.

Police are investigating the incident touching on the politician who has brushed his arms with the law on a couple of occasions in the past five years.

Echesa is Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in Western Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST