Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, October 7, 2021 – One of Deputy President William Ruto’s aides has revealed why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga defended President Uhuru Kenyatta on the Pandora Papers.
The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.
The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington DC which has led one of the biggest ever global investigations.
Uhuru is among a dozen of world leaders who have been mentioned in the papers where more than 600 journalists were involved from 117 countries.
However, on Wednesday, Raila, who was having an interview with Kalenjin FM stations, defended Uhuru, saying that holding offshore accounts is okay as long as the owners explain how they were set up.
“I don’t think there is a problem having a foreign account so long as you can account how you opened it,” Raila said.
But in a fast reaction, Ruto’s Communications aide, Emmanuel Talam, said he was shocked to see Baba defending Uhuru and he knows it’s very immoral for a president of a poor country like Kenya to have an offshore account.
Talam said Raila Odinga defended Uhuru because of the money he got from the handshake and also the promise he is being given daily that ‘System’ will help win the presidency in 2022.
“Listening to @RailaOdingaon radio this morning on the Pandora letters you realise there are two things that scare baba to death; System and Big money!” Taalam wrote on his Twitter page.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
When they call the roll in the Senate, the Senators do not know whether to answer ‘Present’ or ‘Not Guilty’ same to Raila defending Uhuru Kenyatta family birds of the same feathers flock together Uhuru,Raila and Moi’s families have done a serious damage to this great country call kenya and it’s citizens it’s a big shame for Kenya and African Billionaires, they have no humanity they are like naked Kings and queens in public Russian president Putin was loud and clear When an African becomes rich, his bank accounts are in Switzerland. He travels to France for Medical treatment. He invests in Germany. He buys from Dubai. He consumes Chinese. He prays in Rome or Mecca. His children study in Europe. He travels to Canada, the USA, Europe for tourism. If he dies, he will be buried in his native country of Africa. Africa is just a cemetery for Africans. well spoken and it’s a shame for African leaders they are so disgusting plus conspiracy.