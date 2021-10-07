Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – One of Deputy President William Ruto’s aides has revealed why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga defended President Uhuru Kenyatta on the Pandora Papers.

The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.

The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington DC which has led one of the biggest ever global investigations.

Uhuru is among a dozen of world leaders who have been mentioned in the papers where more than 600 journalists were involved from 117 countries.

However, on Wednesday, Raila, who was having an interview with Kalenjin FM stations, defended Uhuru, saying that holding offshore accounts is okay as long as the owners explain how they were set up.

“I don’t think there is a problem having a foreign account so long as you can account how you opened it,” Raila said.

But in a fast reaction, Ruto’s Communications aide, Emmanuel Talam, said he was shocked to see Baba defending Uhuru and he knows it’s very immoral for a president of a poor country like Kenya to have an offshore account.

Talam said Raila Odinga defended Uhuru because of the money he got from the handshake and also the promise he is being given daily that ‘System’ will help win the presidency in 2022.

“Listening to @RailaOdingaon radio this morning on the Pandora letters you realise there are two things that scare baba to death; System and Big money!” Taalam wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST