Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto stormed Nyali Constituency on Saturday, where he was welcomed by a multitude of people who were singing songs in praise of the second in command.

The DP, who was accompanied by Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, had a hard time trying to access Nyali town as thousands of people lined up to welcome him.

During his speech, Ruto rubbished Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s promise of giving jobless Kenyans Sh 6000 monthly stipend, terming it as a big lie.

Ruto asked Raila to refrain from lying to Kenyans as he claimed that the former Prime Minister’s agenda is just propaganda to win the support of poor Kenyans.

“We cannot drive the growth of our economy on the trickle-down mentality of handouts but a deliberate, inclusive and sustainable plan that will expand enterprises, and create jobs and wealth for the millions of ordinary Kenyans,” Ruto said.

Here are photos of Ruto’s mammoth rally in Nyali

The Kenyan DAILY POST.