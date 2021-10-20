Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the man of the moment after he was cheered wildly at Wang’uru Stadium during the Mashujaa Day Celebration on Wednesday.

The DP was among senior government dignitaries who had gathered in Kirinyaga to celebrate the auspicious day.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, were the chief guests, and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga his Amani National Congress(ANC counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi also those who attended the function.

Raila made his short speech by lauding freedom fighters who fought for the country and was cheered by the crowd as he went to sit.

When DP Ruto took to the podium, he greeted the audience in Kikuyu language, which saw them cheer him with great happiness.

He went ahead and made a speech that saw him promise to work with the President and make sure that the president’s legacy is secure.

DP Ruto also quickly talked about the bottom-up economic model he has been using in his rallies as the crowd cheered him on.

