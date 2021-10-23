Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto embarked on his second and final day of empowerment and meet-the-people tour of Busia County, where he engaged women, small-scale traders and the youth in Butula, Bumala, Matayos and Nambale.

He was showered with gifts when he made a stopover in one of the shopping centers to sell his agenda to the residents.

He was in the company of Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and Garissa Town MP Adan Duale.

