Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he is not aware of a plan of impeaching Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, has prepared an impeachment motion on Matiang’i, accusing him of gross misconduct and violation of the constitution.

South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, a close ally of Ruto, said he will not support the impeachment of Matiang’i because he has talked to DP Ruto and he is not supporting the motion.

Mr. Osoro has said that he has already shared the issue affecting the CS via a phone call with the second in command, explaining the DP told him to instead focus on issues affecting mwananchi.

“I have shared with DP Ruto this morning over the same and found out that he is unaware of such a motion and has committed to calling upon MPs to focus on matters that touch on common mwananchi.

“In his words, ‘it is not time for impeachments, it is time to focus on serious legislative matters like NHIF and fuel prices,” Osoro said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST