Monday, October 4, 2021 – Last month, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, appeared before the Parliamentary Committee where he tabled all properties owned by Deputy President William Ruto.

Matiang’i, who has the ear of President Uhuru Kenyatta, appeared before the National Assembly Justice and Security Committee, where he exposed a multibillion empire owned by the second in command.

The no-nonsense CS tabled the properties after DP Ruto protested over the downgrading of his security detail.

However, one month after shaming DP Ruto, Uhuru has been unmasked by the International Consortium of Journalists through newly leaked documents dubbed the ‘Pandora Papers’.

The documents show that Kenyatta’s family has for years been secretly accumulating a fortune behind offshore corporate veils.

Kenyatta, along with his mother, sisters, and brother, have for decades shielded wealth from public scrutiny through foundations and companies in tax havens, including Panama, with assets worth more than $30 million, according to records obtained by the consortium and shared with more than 600 reporters and media organizations around the world.

The documents also show that the Kenyatta family owned at least seven such entities, two registered anonymously in Panama and five in the British Virgin Islands.

One BVI company owned a home in central London, according to the records, and two other companies held investment portfolios worth tens of millions of dollars.

“Kenyatta’s offshore wealth, revealed here for the first time, represents part of an estimated half-billion-dollar family fortune amassed in a country where many survive with less than a dollar a day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST