Friday, October 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is inches away from the State House, going by the reception he got in Kakamega County on Friday.

The second in command was in the vote-rich county to popularise his presidential bid and his bottom-up economic model.

When he arrived in the county, he was welcomed by a sea of humanity as the crowd erupted in song and dance.

He marketed his economic model, saying once elected as President in 2022, he will ensure 4 million Kenyans are employed within one year of his rule.

The DP also said he will increase Constituency Development Fund to ensure development at grassroots levels.

The DP was accompanied by former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, Sirisia MP, John Waluke, Webuye West MP, Dan Wanyama among other leaders.

Here are photos of Ruto’s mammoth rallies in Kakamega County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.