Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is on a two-day visit to Western Kenya, where he is popularising his 2022 presidential bid and his Bottom-up Economic model.

The tour will see him visit all major towns in the Western region, including Kakamega, Bungoma, and Busia.

The DP is accompanied by Western Kenya political bigwigs led by former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale and Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa.

However, something peculiar happened as Ruto was addressing a multitude of people in Butere town on Friday.

A poor man begged the DP to hand him some cash. Luckily for the man, the DP had carried some cash with him. He then proceeded to hand him Sh 10,000.

As soon as the DP had handed the cash to the man, the crowd cheered him on as he continued to sell his bottom-up economic model to the residents.

In his speech, the second in command asked Butere residents to stick by him as once he wins the presidency in 2022, he will revive sugarcane plantations and companies that would boost the economy of the Western region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST