Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is truly the new Mt Kenya political kingpin, going by an opinion poll conducted by Hans Africa Consult.

The pollster conducted an opinion poll in Murang’a, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, and Meru counties, asking the residents of their preferred presidential candidate in 2022.

Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, are among candidates planning to vie for the presidency in 2022.

Over 1200 respondents were interviewed and Ruto led with more than 75 percent in Muranga, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, and Meru counties.

In Kiambu County, which is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard, Ruto managed 48 percent while Raila Odinga managed 38 percent.

The poll was conducted between October 1 and October 8, 2021.

Here is the graph showing the popularity of various presidential candidates in the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.