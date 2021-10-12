Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has called on the relevant investigative agencies to arrest and prosecute senior government officers behind the high fuel prices in the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Ruto blamed cartels in the government for being behind high fuel prices, claiming they ‘eat ‘Sh 12 per litre of fuel’.

The second in command further said price controls must be removed for the competition to lower prices of fuel in the country.

“DECISIONS amongst them to ‘gift’ sh12/litre to PRIVATE companies causing the PUNITIVE fuel costs while cartels rake SUPER profits must be reversed ASAP and all CORRUPT public officials involved/benefiting PROSECUTED.

“Price controls must be REMOVED for COMPETITION to lower prices,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

The issue of high fuel prices has been a matter of public interest in the country and many Kenyans have been asking the government to move in and reduce the price of fuel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST