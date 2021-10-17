Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to stop bragging that he owns the Mt Kenya electorate.

For several months, Ruto has been saying that he is the new Mt Kenya kingpin and any presidential candidate who wants votes from the region must pass through him.

But speaking at a funeral in Laikipia County on Saturday, Kiunjuri took a swipe at the DP, telling him that he doesn’t even have a vote in Mt Kenya.

He accused the DP of imposing himself on the Mount Kenya electorate rather than following the procedure.

“Nobody should brag that they are now the kingpin of Mt Kenya. How can you be the kingpin yet you do not even have the votes yet? “If you want our vote you must follow the set procedures,” Kiunjuri stated.

