Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday wept in public after a Murang’a based pastor explained how he beat all odds to become a man of God.

During a meeting in Kenol, Murang’a, in which he had attended to launch a TV station owned by a bishop, the DP was spotted wiping tears from his eyes as the cleric detailed how he once struggled with poverty.

According to the pastor’s testimony, he started out as a dog-feeder who would at times, eat the animal’s food as he had no money to buy his own food.

As he said this, a teary Ruto wiped his uncontrollable tears while shaking his head, in apparent awe of what the preacher had undergone.

“One time I did not have money, so they gave me KSh 300 to buy the dog some minced meat and so I took half of it and ate,” the pastor narrated.

The emotional cleric also endorsed Ruto’s bottom-up economic model and said it uplifts the humble like him adding that it will without a doubt work.

“This model works. We are the bottom, and now we are up here.

“I never thought I could ever meet you (Ruto),” stated the pastor.

