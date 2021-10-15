Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is in a celebratory mood after his candidate in the just concluded Nguu Masumba ward by-election emerged second in a hotly contested poll.

Daniel Musau of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) garnered 2219 votes, while independent candidate, Timothy Maneno, emerged the winner with 2902 votes.

Wiper Democratic Movement candidate Eshio Mwaiwa garnered 1,614 votes.

Taking to his social media accounts, Ruto congratulated Musau, saying Thursday’s results were a clear indication that they are breaking barriers in local politics and establishing a new trend where Kenyans elect leaders based on policies and issue-based politics.

Ruto thanked the Ukambani residents for standing in solidarity with his UDA candidate, who defeated the region’s kingpin Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper candidate.

He also congratulated the winner and Wiper candidate Eshio Mwaiwa for the hard-fought race.

“Congratulations Hon. Daniel Musau of the @UDAKenyafor the sterling performance at the just concluded Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election.

“Coming second in the tight race is a demonstration that we are breaking tribal barriers and establishing a new culture of issues-based politics,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

“This is refreshing! Hongera Mheshimiwa Timothy Maneno kwa ushindi wako! Hats off Hon. Eshio Mwaiwa of Wiper for your brave show,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST