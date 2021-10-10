Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that he doesn’t own any piece of land in Laikipia County as claimed by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

Last month, Matiang’i, who appeared before the National Assembly’s National Security Committee, claimed that DP Ruto owns a 15,000-acre piece of land in the expansive county.

But speaking on Saturday when he toured Laikipia County, Ruto made it clear that he doesn’t own any land in Laikipia and said if the land truly belongs to him then he had given the node for the people to take over the land.

The DP also said those who own half of Kenya are the biggest thieves given they have been mentioned in the ‘Pandora Papers’

The ‘Pandora Papers’ is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.

The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington DC which has led one of the biggest ever global investigations.

Uhuru is among a dozen of world leaders who have been mentioned in the papers, where more than 600 journalists were involved from 117 countries.

The dossier revealed Uhuru Kenyatta’s offshore investments, including a company with stocks and bonds worth Sh 3.1 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST