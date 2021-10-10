Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has attacked Mt Kenya tycoons for discussing the region’s political future in hotels instead of meeting the ordinary Mwananchi at the grassroots level.

Speaking in Laikipia County on Saturday, Ruto said the Mt Kenya businessmen who have been meeting in hotels are a bunch of selfish oligarchs who want to protect their illegal wealth.

The DP further sent a warning to the tycoons, adding that those who decide and choose the rulers are the wananchi who are on the ground.

“Those of you contemptuously who think you can decide for Kenyans in hotels by interviewing the people you want to sponsor, we want to tell you that we are waiting for you hapa kwa ground,” Ruto said.

The second in command further attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he toured Mount Kenya by calling him a tourist who is visiting Mt Kenya when it is too late.

“Kwa sababu huyo ni mgeni hapa mlimani, mimi namwambia bwana kitendawili karibu mlimani, huku ndio kwetu, wakati haukuweko, tulijenga njia ya Narumoru, before your arrival tulijenga TTI, na tumeunganisha Stima.” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST