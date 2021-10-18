Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has set record straight on protocols that will be used to run United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations.

The second in command unveiled UDA shortly after falling out with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Since then, he has turned the party into a political juggernaut that has managed to scoop victory in some by-elections recently held in the country.

Speaking on Monday when he met over 700 UDA aspirants, Ruto said the party nominations will be free and fair.

Ruto further said his party has no room for hooliganism like Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which he termed as ‘Chama cha Mawe’

“Violence must never be part of the equation of UDA.

“Violence will never be part of the modus operandi of this party,” Ruto said.

“There is nobody who will be given a free ride, there is no direct nomination going to nobody unless we have only one candidate,” Ruto added.

