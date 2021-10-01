Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have reacted to the claim that President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

On Wednesday, Uhuru, who was accompanied by Raila Odinga to launch development projects in Kibra, hinted at endorsing Jakom for the top seat in 2022.

However, Ruto’s allies led by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, said they wished Uhuru well in his endorsement of Raila but added that “for us, we will speak directly to the Kenyan people,”

“We have never asked for Uhuru’s endorsement and we do not intend to.

“If endorsing Raila works for the President, well and good, but for us, we will negotiate with the voters,” Koech said.

There are reports that Ruto has been relishing a contest where Raila is backed by the state, hoping this would work against the ODM boss and play to his advantage.

Ruto has been disassociating himself from the failures of the Jubilee administration, insisting that the poor performance was occasioned by the handshake.

