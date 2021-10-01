Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, has warned the people of Mt. Kenya to elect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as president at their own peril.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Mzee Richard Kaguchia Gichohi, father to Nyeri Speaker John Kaguchia in Mukurweini Nyeri County, Kang’ata pleaded with fellow Kikuyus not to vote Raila, saying his presidency will oppress leaders from the region currently opposed to him.

He noted that the famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila has helped them to know the true character of what a Raila presidency can do to the leaders of the Mt Kenya region.

“Since Raila Odinga shook hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta it has helped us a lot.

“We now know what kind of a leader he can be if elected,” Kang’ata said.

According to Kang’ata, the recent series of arrests and prosecution of some Mt Kenya leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto is a result of the handshake.

He noted that since the handshake, more Mt. Kenya leaders have been arrested and prosecuted.

“Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua has been arrested during the handshake, unlike before the handshake,” he said.

Kang’ata went ahead to further list Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as some of the Mt Kenya leaders who have faced it rough since Raila Odinga entered into a handshake with Uhuru.

“If Raila is partially in government and the rate at which our leaders have in the recent past been arrested and prosecuted, what will happen when he is fully in government,” the senator posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST