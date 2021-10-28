Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – The rivalry between Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, and Woman Representative, Wangui Ngirici, does not appear to slow down.

This is after the latter took a swipe at the governor for alleging that anti-graft agencies are on her neck for decamping to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Taking to Twitter, Waiguru shared an image of the front page of a local daily which alleged that she was bound to be arrested on charges of corruption.

She posted the image alongside a screenshot of a Facebook post in which she declared support for UDA and the bottom-up economic model.

“Surely, barely 48hrs after we decamped to UDA and now this?

“As a believer in the rule of law, this is unfortunate.”

“Its intention is to dissuade those contemplating the same and an attempt at engineering succession politics.

“It won’t work. Kenyans are not stupid. There is God in heaven,” Waiguru stated.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Ngirici told off Waiguru for claiming that she was being targeted for decamping from Jubilee Party to Ruto’s UDA.

“When anti-graft agencies strike, don’t blame it on joining UDA.

“We have built the party from scratch,” Ngirici stated.

There is no love lost between the two, especially after Waiguru joined UDA. They are set to square off for a UDA ticket to run for the governorship of Kirinyaga County.

He Kenyan DAILY POST