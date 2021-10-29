Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 29, 2021 – Wiper Leader Kaonzo Musyoka is now under pressure to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

This is after a section of leaders in Ukambani urged him to drop his ambitions in favour of Raila Odinga in the upcoming elections.

Led by former KANU Vice-Chairman Eastern region, Francis Kalinzoya, the leaders urged the former Vice President to work with a team that is likely to win, saying their community which has been left out of government for decades, risks being in Opposition for the next five years should Kalonzo give his second stab at the presidency.

Kalinzoya, who was speaking at a burial ceremony at Ngonda Village in Matungulu Constituency, asked the One Kenya Alliance principal to first consider the number of votes Ukambani has.

“I love Kalonzo Musyoka and I will tell him the truth.”

“We as a community should consider the number of votes we have and the resources which we can contribute to driving his bid,” he said.

This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto is reportedly seeking a coalition deal with Kalonzo ahead of the 2022 elections to form a formidable team that will face ODM leader Raila Odinga.

