Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been advised by his doctors to take a break from his campaigns for the sake of his health

For the last one month, Raila Odinga has been campaigning across the country and this, according to his doctors, is not good for a man of his age.

On Monday, during his campaign blitz in Kisumu, Raila Odinga, 76, was not audible in his speech forcing mainstream journalists covering his rallies to mute the sound.

This has also been cemented by Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, who said it is true that Raila Odinga has been told to take a rest for the sake of his health by his doctors.

“@RailaOdinga. Take off. Wednesday/Thursday. TWO Weeks break. Maybe. Maybe Not. Just a random tweet,” Itumbi wrote on his social media page.

