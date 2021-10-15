Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 15 October 2021 – A Twitter user is pleading with Kenyans to help him nab one of the slay queens who drugged and robbed a man after merry-making at Club Switch in Kasarani.
The victim’s friend managed to record a video of one of the ladies when they got to his house that night.
His friend lost a laptop worth Ksh 80,000 and other household items.
Below is a video and photo of one of the ladies believed to have drugged and robbed the victim in Kasarani.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
