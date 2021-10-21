Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 October 2021 – DJ Evolve’s uncle, Dominic Orinda, has heaped praises to Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, for supporting them when Evolve’s mother died.

Orinda described Babu Owino as a man and a half and rubbished claims that Evolve’s mother, Mary Adhiambo, succumbed to pressure from her son’s condition.

He further said that Babu loved Evolve’s mother like his own mother and often referred to her as ‘mum’, adding that he has fulfilled all the pledges that he made to them.

“Babu Owino is a man and a half, to be honest with you.

“He has done everything that a good man can do to support his friend.

“He stood with us since DJ Evolve’s mother died.

“He loved the deceased like his own mother and often referred to her as ‘mum’.

“He has fulfilled all the pledges that he made to our family,” he said.

Babu Owino has been on the spot since he was accused of shooting and injuring DJ Evolve at B-Club in Kilimani.

Evolve is currently recuperating at home, with his family claiming that the controversial MP is bearing all his medical costs.

