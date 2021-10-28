Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 October 2021 – Popular deejay George Njuguna alias DJ Crème has opened up on his flopped marriage with Denise, the mother of his two kids.

Rumours of Crème’s breakup with Denise started circulating online in July this year after he posted a cryptic message on social media saying that marriage is a scam.

There has been a lot of speculations on whether they have gotten back together after they were spotted last weekend with their kids having fun in a park.

Speaking in an interview, Crème confirmed that at the moment, they are not living together.

However, they are working towards solving their marital woes but at the moment, they want the best for their kids.

“We are not together for now but we are working on things.

“Our main agenda is that our kids are secure and are okay.

“I can’t define our relationship but at the end of the day we are parents and adults who can handle our stuff,” he said.

He further denied that his wife divorced him for being broke.

He also rubbished rumours that Denise left him after she discovered that he had affairs with multiple women.

“My wife and I don’t fight about women, it was never about that.

“If we ever fought about women, I would have been affected after the last scandal that I had.

“It was also not about me being broke. If my wife was to leave me because am broke she would have not even settled with me since I knew her when I had nothing,” he added.

