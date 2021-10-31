Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 31, 2021 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to arrest the thieves, crooks, and conmen he cautioned Kenyans not to elect while addressing residents of Ruiru on Friday.

According to the Deputy President William Ruto-allied MP, may be Uhuru has realized that his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, is not the best man to succeed him due to his ‘tainted’ image that is riddled with treasonable actions like in 1982 when he tried to overthrow Daniel Moi’s government and in 2018 when he took an illegal oath as the People’s President.

Besides, Raila is a thief and a conman having conned Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula out of their NASA monies, as well as youths through Kazi Kwa Vijana project.

The lawmaker opined that after this realization, the Head of State should move fast and call for Baba’s arrest and prosecution before the polls.

“Maybe the President has news that there is a thief who wants to contest in the general elections.

“He should make plans for the person to be arrested, taken to court and sent to jail so that he won’t be in the race,” the legislator said.

During his stopover rally in Ruiru on Friday, Uhuru urged the electorate not to elect thieves, conmen and crooks into office as that would destroy his legacy.

“Please don’t allow Mwai Kibaki’s 10 years and my 10 years to be destroyed by electing thugs and thieves,” Kenyatta said in his native Kikuyu language.

The Kenyan DAILY POST