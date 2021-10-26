Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, has refuted reports circulating on social media alleging that he would not support her nor Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party in the 2022 General Election.

According to the statement on Facebook that has gone viral, Waiguru’s decision to join Ruto and UDA is against his better judgment and that of his family.

“Due to ideological differences, I cannot join UDA leave alone support Ruto.

“In my family of seven, only HE Anne Waiguru (my wife) supports Ruto.

“Joining Ruto’ UDA was her personal decision and not the position of our family…” the statement read in part.

However, Waiganjo refuted the remarks in the above statement, which was also full of grammatical errors worth noting.

“Of course it’s not true,” he responded.

It must be noted that Waiganjo is a pro-Building Bridges Initiative and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST