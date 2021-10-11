Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 October 2021 – Detectives have cracked a motorbike theft syndicate believed to be behind the increased disappearance of the popular mode of transport and source of livelihood in various parts of the country.

Over 350 motorcycle logbooks, assorted sales agreements, motorcycle number plates, and assorted delivery notes were recovered at a house in Moyale town, belonging to the mastermind of the syndicate Isaack Hassan, aged 24.

In the well-planned and executed operation that incorporated city-based detectives and their Moyale counterparts, the suspect and his accomplice Mohammed Ibrahim, also aged 24, were apprehended last night as they planned to escape the police dragnet.

Their arrest followed a raid conducted at a store in Eastleigh two weeks ago by Starehe based detectives, where several dozen of new motorbikes that had been stolen from a warehouse in industrial area were recovered.

The discovery followed the disappearance of a motorbike in western Kenya, that was tracked down to the Eastleigh store where other used motorcycles were also recovered.

Detectives have established that motorbikes stolen from various parts of the country, find their way to the upper eastern and northeastern counties where they’re sold to bandits for a song. Others find their way into countries neighboring those counties.

The suspects are currently guests of the state at Moyale Police station, being processed for arraignment.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.