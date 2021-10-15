Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has today received a heroic welcome in Eldoret town where he hosted his Azimio La Umoja rally.

Eldoret is a political bedroom of Deputy President William Ruto but Jakom was received by a multitude of people who welcomed him to the agricultural town.

However, it was as smooth as he expected after he was ruthlessly shouted down by some irate locals as his motorcade made its way to the historical 64 Stadium.

The goons were chanting Ruto and UDA slogans urging Raila Odinga to go away.

Earlier in the morning, Raila Odinga was received by some handshake leaders from Rift Valley led by Joshua Kutuny and Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Hon. Tolgos.

Later on, they held a meeting with a group of residents where he showcased his manifesto, and how he shall transform the economy of the country if elected in the 2022 Elections.

Raila then called the residents of Uasin Gishu County to support his political ambition as the 2022 elections approached.

Several leaders who were led by Hon Kutuny hailed Raila as the best candidate for 2022 that will redeem the nation from economic challenges.

Here is a video of Raila Odinga being heckled badly in Eldoret town.

