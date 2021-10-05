Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has surprised Kenyans after she said she is fit to be President of Kenya in 2022.

Waiguru, who spoke to NTV on Tuesday, said she is qualified to become the president of Kenya despite being mentioned in several corruption cases.

The first time governor said this after being asked if she is good enough to become running mate to any presidential candidate.

However, Waiguru said that this is not the right time for her to run for the highest seat but if given a chance she can deputise any presidential aspirant who would wish to endorse her for the position.

“Am good to become a deputy president, even president, but my time is not yet”, said Waiguru.

About her relationship with the president, Waiguru said that they are on good terms and praised the Head of State for helping her become a Governor in 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST