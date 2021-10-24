Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has devised a water-tight votes-security plan to guard his votes against manipulation by the Deep State come 2022.

Addressing a mammoth crowd in Kakamega, Ruto stated that he will ensure that the group does not stop him from ascending to power should the electorate vote him in.

The DP exuded confidence that he will win the presidency in next year’s polls should his supporters turn out to vote in large numbers.

Ruto also told off the Mount Kenya Foundation that has been holding a string of hotel meetings with his prospective competitors.

He claims that the businessmen are wasting their time thinking that they have the wherewithal to decide for Kenyans who their next Head of State will be.

“Hotel and boardroom meetings shall not bear fruit in the next presidential race.

“The decision on the leadership of Kenya shall be made by millions of Kenyans comprising the youth who are faced with unemployment menace and poor women who struggle to put food on their tables,” he said.

Ruto reiterated his call for a shift of the economic model from the trickle-down model to his preferred bottom-up economic model.

Ruto is seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 and is likely to face off with ODM leader Raila Odinga at the ballot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST