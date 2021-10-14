Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Young ladies in Nairobi do all manner of jobs to survive in the city.

Most parents back in the village are not aware of what their daughters do in the city to pay bills.

It’s for this reason that we parade some of the ladies who work in various strips clubs in Nairobi so that their parents can know what they do for a living.

They probably lie to their parents that they work in salons and hotels.

Here are photos taken at Liddos and XS Millionaire – two of the most popular strip clubs in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.