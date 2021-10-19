Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has shocked Kenyans after he said the missing security expert and former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, Mwenda Mbijiwe, is dead.

Mbijiwe went missing 5 months ago, and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to share with them so that they can solve his mysterious disappearance.

However, on Tuesday, Raila, who spoke on Weru TV, said Mbijiwe is dead after the journalist sought to get his opinion over the matter.

Raila, in his own words, said that Mbijiwe died and that he was going to speak to President Kenyatta over the matter so that they can help Mbijiwe’s family who are still looking for him.

“Mzee Mbijiwe alikuwa rafiki yangu, na wakati aliaga hiyo ni kitu kidogo… Nitaongea na raisi Uhuru aweze kusaidia. Nitaongea na raisi…” Raila told Weru TV.

Raila’s remarks come three days after rumors circulated all over social media that Mbijiwe could be alive after he allegedly left all Whatsapp groups he was in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST