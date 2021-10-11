Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 October 2021 – Murder suspect, Lydiah Jelagat Kipng’etich, who on September 24, 2021, attacked her employer’s family killing the home’s 7-year-old son and seriously injuring the mother in Baringo’s Marigat sub-county, is now in police custody.

Armed with a panga and a rungu, the 24-year-old househelp who had been graciously offered a nanny’s job in the home of a Rumuruti based prison warder, crept stealthily into the master bedroom of her employer in the dead of the night, heinously attacking her in her sleep.

As she raised distress calls amidst excruciating pain with blood oozing from her arms, head and neck, the woman knew not that her 7-yr-old firstborn son had been the first target of the househelp from hell.

With the man of the house away on duty, the killer nanny had found a perfect time to strike his family.

As thunderstruck neighbours thronged the scene to the victims’ rescue, Lydiah escaped in the cover of darkness.

It was in the process of getting the woman ready for hospital that the neighbours stumbled upon the boy’s cold body hidden under the bed. He had some blood oozing from the mouth, with no physical injuries.

As the injured victim was being treated at Nyandarua County and Referral Hospital where the boy’s body was also preserved for autopsy, a manhunt for the suspect commenced.

Over the weekend, a joint team of Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives from DCI Headquarters and Baringo County, joined their DCI Marigat counterparts in the pursuit, where a scrupulous search was conducted in Kiptangwanyi and Kongasis areas of Gilgil, Nakuru County.

After hours of engaging detectives in a cat and mouse activity, the slippery suspect was flushed out of her friend’s house in Kongasis and escorted to Marigat Police Station awaiting arraignment at Kabarnet Law Courts tomorrow.

