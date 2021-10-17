Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 October 2021 – A man who vandalized Safaricom telecommunication equipment worth over 2M was arrested by police and the equipment confiscated.

Leny Ng’ang’a, masquerading as a Safaricom engineer on a maintenance mission, had gained access to a transmitter station in Murang’a, after convincing the guard to let him in.

After a while, the guard became suspicious of the man’s activities and alerted police officers who immediately rushed to the scene.

The suspect however managed to escape by jumping into his vehicle and speeding off, prompting a chase not witnessed by Murang’a residents in recent times.

The suspect’s getaway means a new Suzuki alto KDB 522P, sped towards Saba Saba, as the police land cruiser roared closely behind.

After a few kilometers past Saba Saba, the resilient all-terrain police machine caught up with the suspect, forcing him to pull over in surrender.

Further search in the suspect’s car led to the discovery of the telecommunication equipment, suspected to have been vandalized elsewhere.

The suspect’s motor vehicle was impounded and he shall be arraigned in court tomorrow to answer to his crimes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST