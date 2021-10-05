Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 October 2021 – Davidson Wakairu, who is the firstborn son of Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, is dating a beautiful Kenyan model identified as Bernice Nunah.

Bernice participated in the Miss World Kenya competition 2021 and almost clinched the coveted title.

According to Edgar Obare, Murathe’s son and Bernice have been dating for quite some time.

Last weekend, he flew her to Watamu for a short vacation.

She was heard calling him ‘babe’ in a video that he shared on his Instagram stories.

Below are some photos of Davidson’s pretty girlfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.