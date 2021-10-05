Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 October 2021 – Edgar Obare has unmasked the flamboyant lifestyle of David Murathe’s firstborn son, Davidson Wakairu.

Davidson is given escort by the police like a Mheshimiwa, thanks to his father’s influence in the political circles.

His father, who is the Jubilee Vice Chairman and one of the Covid-19 billionaires, is a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta and perhaps that’s why his children are enjoying the fine things in life.

Photos and videos of Murathe’s son being escorted to JKIA by police over the weekend where he boarded a plane to Coast have surfaced.

In one of the videos, a uniformed cop is seen opening the car door for him.

And in another photo, a police officer is seen carrying his luggage as he heads to board a plane.

Here are screenshots obtained from Edgar Obare’s BNN page, exposing the flamboyant lifestyle of Murathe’s son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.