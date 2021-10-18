Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Internship Opportunities in EMBU ONLY (HEAD OFFICE) include;-
- Finance and data entry – Must have a minimum of CPA part 2
- HR and Administration – Administration /HR/ management qualifications
- Registry – Record and archive management qualifications
- ICT – ICT qualifications
How to Submit Your Application
Option 1
- Register and create an account by clicking on this link http://www.erecruitment.bimaskenya.com .
- Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )
- Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to apply for any internship position of your choice from the listing
- You can keep updating your account to apply for future job openings
Option 2
- Send an application to recruitment@bimaskenya.com with the preferred location as the email subject
Addressed to the;
The HR and Administration Manager
BIMAS Kenya Limited
P.O. Box 2299 – 60100
Embu Kenya
On or before the 31st of October 2021
POINTS TO NOTE
- Indicate your preferred location for the intern-ship when sending your application
- Applications not indicating a preferred location will be disqualified
- Our intern-ship opportunities are not compensated
