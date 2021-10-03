Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Warehouse Data Clerk

Sokowatch is transforming communities across Africa by revolutionizing access to essential goods and services. By connecting small shops to the digital economy, we fix inefficient supply chains and provide services previously unavailable to informal businesses. Sokowatch aims to provide everything a retailer needs, no wholesalers or banks necessary.

Thousands of retailers across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda use Sokowatch’s mobile ordering and delivery platform to receive the goods they need as quickly and cheaply as possible while also accessing growth financing for the first time. We’re looking to grow our team with highly talented and motivated employees who are excited to work in a fast-paced and dynamic startup environment.

Our Vision

Dominate the duka market across Africa by being their #1 partner for all goods and services by 2021. Sokowatch will provide everything a duka needs, no wholesalers or distributors necessary.

Location; Kitale, Kenya

Reports To; Branch Warehouse Manager

Responsibilities

To compile all daily, weekly and monthly warehouse inventory reports as assigned by the branch warehouse manager

To transfer physically issued stock into the Sokowatch web platform

Carry-out agent’s daily stock and cash reconciliation

Issue and replenish agents with stock as indicated on their Delivery Notebooks

Carryout main warehouse stock take and random Tuk Tuks counts as assigned by the Branch Warehouse Manager

Ensure that delivered products matches LPO quantities

Update LPO trackers and inventory trackers

Any other duties as may be assigned to them by the Branch Warehouse Manager

Qualifications

Diploma in supply chain or Finance

At least 2 years’ experience in the warehouse in an FMCG or Manufacturing setup.

A good team player with excellent communication skills

Mature, responsible and well organized

How to Apply

Apply To Position