Position: Data Analysts

Duration: Six months

Duty Station: Nairobi

Key Duties

Use the KNCHR data collection platforms (digital and physical) and analyze the information and profile it to the required the standards as instructed.

Follow up and report on any human rights violations categories as assigned

Gather information in relation to human rights compliance and violations and flag out key issues for follow up

Bring to the attention of the supervisor, any new trends of human rights violations (geographical or categories) for action

Keep in safe custody equipment and/or materials provided by the KNCHR for use in the project and return them to the designated officer upon the conclusion of the project or on demand.

Assist and accompany the KNCHR team on field visits during planned or unplanned missions.

Submit a final report at the end of the contract period.

Perform any other duty as may be assigned.

Key Requirements for Appointment:

Diploma, Higher National Diploma or Degree in Social Sciences, IT, Communication, Paralegal studies or any other related field.

Demonstrated (1) year active experience in the field of human rights, IT or paralegal activities

Excellent written and IT skills, with working knowledge of the Microsoft Office Tools.

A good understanding of the political and social dynamics of the country.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Previous engagements on elections monitoring and related assignments will be an added advantage.

How To Apply

If you possess the above qualifications, please submit a clear application letter, a complete and updated Curriculum Vitae that includes your valid contacts and a copy of national ID electronically through recruitment@knchr.org by 25th October 2021 indicating the correct title and reference number as the subject of the email.

Appointment or assignment against these positions are for an initial period of one year and are subject to renewal for a further one year based on performance of the incumbents.