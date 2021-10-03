Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Internal Auditor/ Data Analyst

Description

Equity Bank is one of the Region’s leading banks whose purpose is to transform the lives and livelihoods of the people of Africa socially and economically by availing them modern and inclusive financial services that maximize their opportunities. With a strong footprint in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC Congo, Equity Bank is now home to over 12 million customers – the largest customer base in Africa. Currently the Bank is seeking additional talent to serve in the role outlined below.

Senior Internal Auditor/ Data Analyst

Reporting to the Audit Manager, Continuous Audits, the role holder will be responsible for ensuring the Bank has effective financial, operational and information systems controls, adequate and effective risk management processes and ensure observance of good corporate governance practices.

Responsibilities

Ensure continuous audits are methodically planned for and executed as per the audit plan and emerging risks;

Develop programs and work plans for evaluation of internal controls and ensure they meet audit standards and assignment objectives;

Lead audit teams during continuous audits and in conduct of other adhoc reviews as assigned;

Use the existing automated audit tools to identify new/emerging or existing risks , perform data analysis and/ or continuous audits to provide assurance that these risks are mitigated in a timely manner;

Identify business risks and control weaknesses and recommend appropriate mitigation measures;

Ensure audit issues are discussed with process owners and their action plans and target dates agreed on;

Prepare timely and quality audit reports in line with auditing standards.

Issue tracking and validation of audit issues to ensure they are addressed within agreed timelines;

Perform trend analysis of the open or identified audit issues to guide on the key risks and areas of focus as well as reporting to senior management and the Board Audit Committee.

Qualifications

Graduate in either business or IT related field;

CPA (K) or ACCA and CISA;

Desired Knowledge, Skills and Ability

Minimum three years audit experience in a reputable audit firm or a commercial bank;

Knowledge, experience and, preferably, qualifications in data analytics;

Data analysis, interpretation and visualization skills;

SQL database coding and scripting skills;

Critical thinking and problem solving skills;

Excellent report writing, oral communication skills;

Working knowledge of ACL, Teammate and Finacle is preferred;

Team player with good interpersonal skills;

Able to work with minimum supervision;

Good team leadership and supervision skills;

Good knowledge of the banking industry and the regulatory framework; and

Open minded with the ability to learn in a dynamic environment, possesses good commercial awareness and knowledge on international best practice standards in financial reporting (IFRS), IIA Standards and corporate governance

How to Apply

