Our client a leading marketing agency is currently looking to hire a Data Analyst.

Responsibilities

  • Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
  • Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
  • Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
  • Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
  • Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
  • Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
  • Locate and define new process improvement opportunities
  • Understand the business ERP and when required assist to support, with new developments and suggesting ways to improve processes and systems

Qualifications

  • Degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics
  • At least 2 years of experience as a Data Analyst handling data in a consulting or commercial environment
  • Experience with relevant analytics tools and programming languages (Excel, SQL, SAS, Python, R)
  • Experience in visual communication of analysis (e.g. Tableau, Power BI).
  • Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analyzing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc.)
  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
  • Adept at report writing and presenting findings
  • Entrepreneurial and can work with minimal supervision

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

