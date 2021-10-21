Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client a leading marketing agency is currently looking to hire a Data Analyst.
Responsibilities
- Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
- Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
- Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
- Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
- Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
- Locate and define new process improvement opportunities
- Understand the business ERP and when required assist to support, with new developments and suggesting ways to improve processes and systems
Qualifications
- Degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics
- At least 2 years of experience as a Data Analyst handling data in a consulting or commercial environment
- Experience with relevant analytics tools and programming languages (Excel, SQL, SAS, Python, R)
- Experience in visual communication of analysis (e.g. Tableau, Power BI).
- Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analyzing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc.)
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
- Adept at report writing and presenting findings
- Entrepreneurial and can work with minimal supervision
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>