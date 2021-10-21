Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client a leading marketing agency is currently looking to hire a Data Analyst.

Responsibilities

Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems

Work with management to prioritize business and information needs

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities

Understand the business ERP and when required assist to support, with new developments and suggesting ways to improve processes and systems

Qualifications

Degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics

At least 2 years of experience as a Data Analyst handling data in a consulting or commercial environment

Experience with relevant analytics tools and programming languages (Excel, SQL, SAS, Python, R)

Experience in visual communication of analysis (e.g. Tableau, Power BI).

Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analyzing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc.)

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Adept at report writing and presenting findings

Entrepreneurial and can work with minimal supervision

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke